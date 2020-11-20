TweetDeck for Mac updated to run natively on Apple Silicon M1 chip

TweetDeck for Mac has been updated today with support to run natively on the first M1 Macs. This means TweetDeck now runs natively without translation on the new Mac mini, MacBook Pro, and MacBook Air.

TweetDeck for Mac is rarely updated, so it’s incredibly surprising to see the app get native support for the M1 processor so quickly. In fact, prior to today, the last update to TweetDeck for Mac came over a year ago via the Mac App Store.

Today’s update makes TweetDeck a Universal application, meaning it runs natively on both Intel and Apple Silicon Macs. The M1 processor also allows you to run three different types of applications on your Mac:

iPhone and iPad apps on the Mac through the Mac App Store

Rosetta 2 translation allows you to run apps made for Intel Macs on Apple Silicon, and sometimes apps perform better in Rosetta with M1 than they did with Intel, Apple says.

Universal apps are apps built for Apple Silicon and Intel processors and are downloadable from the Mac App Store or from the web.

If you’re curious, you can check which applications are native on your M1 Mac by opening the Applications folder in Finder, right-clicking on an app, and choosing “Get info.” From the info panel, you can see whether an app is universal, Intel, or solely designed for Apple Silicon.

Today’s update to TweetDeck for Mac comes after Twitter for Mac was also updated with native support for the M1 processor, as well as a redesigned interface to match the new aesthetic of macOS Big Sur. The TweetDeck update includes no aesthetic changes, instead focusing purely on Apple Silicon optimization.

TweetDeck for Mac is available on the Mac App Store as a free download.

Read more:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Check out on YouTube for more Apple news: