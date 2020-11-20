Trudeau warns Canada’s future hangs in the balance if COVID-19 not reined in

Article content continued

Tam pointed to Western European countries confronting COVID-19 resurgences as a cautionary tale of where Canada could be heading, and what it will take to douse the wildfire spread of the virus.

Countries such as France and Belgium are starting to curb massive cases increases and surging hospitalizations after closing non-essential businesses and limiting outings to the necessities, said Tam.

She noted that several provinces, such as Manitoba, have implemented tougher restrictions in recent days, saying authorities will hopefully see the rewards of those measures in the weeks to come.

The federal forecasts predict that at current rates Canada’s case total could land between 366,500 and 378,600 and the death toll could fall between 11,870 and 12,120 by the end of the month.

Currently, Tam said an average of 4,800 cases are being reported daily — an increase of about 15 per cent from last week.

Photo by Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Some hospitals have postponed important medical procedures, said Tam, and some intensive care units are near or at capacity.

The models suggest the percentage of people testing positive has increased to about 6.5 per cent, above the World Health Organization’s benchmark of five per cent.

Tam said this could indicate that Canada is not testing enough, and is a clear sign that the spread of the virus is accelerating.

There are about 52,000 active cases in Canada to date, with a cumulative tally of more 315,000 cases.

Still, Tam said that amounts to less than one per cent of the population that has tested positive, meaning the vast majority of Canadians are still susceptible to infection.