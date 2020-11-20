Trippie Redd Roasts Jay-Z’s Weight w/ Extremely Savage Comment

Earlier this week, showed you pictures of Jay Z exercising on the beach in Hawaii. Now has learned that people -including rapper Trippie Redd – is criticizing the way Jay looked in the pictures.

Typically Jay Z only shows his face at a few high refill events throughout the year, like the Roc Nation Brunch, the Met Gala, or one of his wife Beyoncé’s parties,. For the most part, he seemingly likes to stay home and stay off of social media.

This week, the 50 year old billionaire took a break in Hawaii, joining a small group of friends for a morning workout on the beach.

LINK TO PICTURES OF JAY Z WORKING OUT LOOKING LIKE A FAT MOM

Wearing Rhude and Puma workout gear and a colorful bucket hat, which looked like it belonged to one of his daughters – he did some yoga.

Many began fat-shaming the rapper, pointing out his belly and comparing his body to that of a middle-aged mom. Trippie Redd even joined the circus, commenting on DJ Akademiks’ re-post of the photos.

Here’s what Trippie Redd said:

“444 pounds,” wrote the Ohio-based recording artist. Trips is recalling Jay-Z’s album 4:44, in case that wasn’t obvious for you.