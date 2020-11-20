Tim Draper, Pantera Capital back new crypto derivatives exchange By Cointelegraph

Matilda Coleman
Some of the biggest names in blockchain have thrown their weight behind a new cryptocurrency derivatives exchange, signaling that the next bull market could be driven by institutional investors.

Crypto derivatives platform Globe has raised $3 million in seed investments to launch its Globe Derivative Exchange. The new platform is aimed at bringing institutional investors into the world of cryptocurrency. Early-stage investors in the new venture include billionaire Tim Draper, blockchain investment fund Pantera Capital and venture capital firm Y Combinator.