Tiffany Haddish Helped Common With His Sexiest Man Alive Photo Shoot

Tiffany Haddish had some tips up her sleeve to make Common‘s photo shoot look perfect.

During an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which premiered on Friday, Nov. 20, the 40-year-old comedian shared how she helped her famous boyfriend prepare to pose for People’s Sexiest Man Alive issue.

“The day that I found out that he was gonna be in this, I showed up to his house, he had exercise equipment all outside,” Tiffany, who was guest hosting for Ellen DeGeneres, recalled. “I came in and there’s a barber, a make-up artist—I was like, ‘What’s going on?’ He like, ‘I got Sexiest Man Alive.’ I said, ‘The sexiest man? The sexiest man alive?’ He like, ‘Well, I’m one of the sexiest men alive.’ I’m like, ‘You my sexiest man alive, but we gonna have to do something about those abs.'”

The star then shared how she instructed the make-up artist to use shading and airbrushing to get Common’s abs to really pop.