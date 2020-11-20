Thomas Flegler re-signs with Brisbane Broncos

Despite massive offers to move to Sydney, Broncos young gun Thomas Flegler has opted to stay put in Brisbane rejecting mega offers from NRL rivals to ink a $1.3 million extension with the Broncos.

In a huge coup for new coach Kevin Walters ahead of their return to pre-season training on Monday, Flegler knocked back offers of up to $800,000-a-season from rival clubs to sign a two-year upgrade, keeping him at Brisbane until the end of 2023, according to the Courier Mail.

The 21-year-old sacrificed $300,000 over the term of the extension, to sign for an estimated $650,000 a season.

Broncos prop Thomas Flegler training alongside former Bronco Corey Parker. (AAP)

Inconsistent performances over the past two tears didn’t scare away rival bidders, including the Bulldogs and Dragons, in trying to lure him away from Brisbane but the youngster chose to stay loyal.

The Bulldogs were especially keen on Flegler, who was named in Queensland’s Emerging Origin squad in 2019, but the 36-game rookie said he was looking forward to being coached by Broncos legend Kevin Walters.

“I could have made a lot more money elsewhere, however I trust my agent and I want to be a one-club player at the Broncos,” Flegler said.

“I want to just want to improve as a player.

“I am looking forward to being coached by ‘Kevvie’ (Walters).”

Walters said the bookend is a key figure in his plans for his forward rotation.

“It’s excellent news for us,” he said.

“Tom is a wonderful young player and he has been a part of our Queensland Emerging Origin program.

“Tom is on the way back from a shoulder operation but he has an enormous future. I am looking forward to working more closely with him.

“Like everyone else this year, Tom was below his best, but I have no doubt he is a future Origin player.”