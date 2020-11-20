The Pistons are collecting all of the centers and Twitter has jokes

What on Earth are the Pistons doing?

Detroit earned an A-minus in SN’s NBA Draft grades Wednesday after acquiring six new players: German point guard Killian Hayes (No. 7 overall), Washington center Isaiah Stewart (No. 16), Villanova forward Saddiq Bey (No. 19) and Vanderbilt guard Saben Lee (No. 38) in the draft, and wing Rodney McGruder and center Tony Bradley from the Rockets and Jazz in separate trades.

On Thursday, the Pistons reportedly added center Dewayne Dedmon in a trade with the Hawks.

Then on Friday, they added two more centers, signing free agents Mason Plumlee and Jahlil Okafor.

That’s five new centers acquired in a span of three days, to complement star power forward Blake Griffin. So much for modern basketball.

Isaiah Stewart When the league zigs, we zag! — Detroit Bad Boys ☠ (@detroitbadboys) November 21, 2020

Of course, fans couldn’t wait to roast the Pistons’ front office, because seriously — what are they going to do with all of those centers?

Pistons out here cornering the market on PlayStation 3s — ☕netw3rk (@netw3rk) November 21, 2020

Who could the Pistons’ next target be? Perhaps Boogie Cousins could be of service.

Or maybe this big fella?

This sort of galaxy-brain thinking is typically only seen in the Knicks’ front office.

Seriously though, Griffin can’t be too happy about the lack of spacing he’s going to have next season.