The ‘Most three-pointers in a season’ quiz

On the day the Golden State Warriors thought they were adding another superstar to their roster in James Wiseman, it turns out that they’re just replacing one. Klay Thompson, who was already rehabbing from a major injury, tore his Achilles during a workout on Wednesday and will miss the entire 2020-21 season. With less than a month to go before the start of the season, Golden State will be forced to quickly find a replacement. A significant downgrade it likely though, no matter who they bring in. It’s certainly not the start to the offseason that the Warriors faithful were hoping for following a down year.

Which brings us to today’s quiz of the day. It’s been a wile since we’ve seen Thompson on an NBA court, but when he is out there, he’s pretty much an automatic bucket. He’s made 200 or more three-pointers in a season every year of his career, save for his rookie season. So with that in mind, how many of the NBA players with the most three-point FGs in a single season can you name in five minutes?

Good luck!