The CW’s Black Lightning Will End After Season 4

In October, Netflix confirmed that Narcos: Mexico will return for season three without Diego Luna. The official description for the new season reads as follows:

“Set in the 90s, when the globalization of the drug business ignites, season 3 examines the war that breaks out after Felix’s empire splinters. As newly independent cartels struggle to survive political upheaval and escalating violence, a new generation of Mexican kingpins emerge. But in this war, truth is the first casualty—and every arrest, murder and take-down only pushes real victory further away.”

The cast will include Scoot McNairy, José Maria Yazpik, Alberto Ammann, Alfonso Dosal, Mayra Hermosillo, Matt Letscher, Manuel Masalva, Alejandro Edda and Gorka Lasaosa.