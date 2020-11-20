The Best PS4 Headsets for 2020

A good headset is a staple of online gaming — after all, the only thing that can really destroy a good team battle is someone’s mic going out. To avoid tragedies such as these, it’s important to use the right headset. That way, you’ll be able to hear enemies sneak up on you and directions from other players — and, most importantly, other players will be able to hear you. However, since there are so many good headsets on the market, it can be hard to narrow down which ones will work within your budget and still fit your needs.

To make things easier, we’ve combed the market for PlayStation 4 headsets and selected the four best, including the SteelSeries Arctis Pro, a headset known for its excellent design and high-quality audio. We based our list on a headset’s sound quality, comfort, design, and cost so you can find the perfect fit for your gaming needs. If you’re looking for Xbox One headsets, we’ve found those, too.

The best PS4 headsets at a glance

The best Ps4 headset: SteelSeries Arctis Pro

Why should you buy this? It’s the best gaming headset for virtually any system.

Who’s it for? Those who want high fidelity audio and a premium feel.

Why we picked the SteelSeries Arctis Pro:

The Arctis Pro excels in so many categories that it’s hard to know where to start. Regardless of your preferred setup, you’ll be able to find a version of the Pro that works for you, as both wired and wireless models exist. Both versions include plug-and-play peripherals that support hi-res sound and enable users to fine-tune EQ settings and surround sound at a much more granular scale than the competition. For multiplayer communication, the headset includes a highly flexible, crystal-clear mic that rivals even some professional-grade audio equipment. Best of all, it does all this without the need for extra software or downloads, which is something that kept previous Arctis headsets from reaching their full potential when connected to a PS4.

If you’re a multiplatform player with either multiple consoles or a gaming PC in addition to your PS4, you’ll be able to enjoy the Arctis Pro on all of those systems as well. Though the optional hi-res GameDAC and the 2.4G Bluetooth receiver box are only compatible with PC and PS4, the Arctis Pro is compatible with virtually every console right out of the box, either through wireless USB or 3.5mm wired connection. All players, regardless of platform, can take advantage of the headset’s excellent stereo mix and super-clear microphone. As an added bonus, the package available on the official website even comes with a carrying bag, leather ear cushions, and three months of Tidal HiFi, so you can really test out their sound quality.

Finally, unlike many bulky headsets with gaudy designs, the Arctis Pro‘s design looks mature and professional. Its aesthetic mimics stylish audiophile headphones, with a novel, one-size-fits-all headband that is incredibly comfortable and can be customized with different earpad fabrics and headband styles to fit your taste.

Read our full Arctis Pro review

The best premium wired headset: HyperX Cloud Revolver S

Why should you buy this? The excellent-sounding Cloud Revolver S is the most versatile and intuitive headset we’ve tested.

Who’s it for? Anyone and everyone provided a wired connection works with your setup.

Why we picked the Cloud Revolver S:

The Cloud Revolver S from HyperX boasts incredible versatility. You’ll have three separate connection types at the ready — 3.5mm, dual 3.5mm, and wired USB. This variety enables the headset to connect to just about any platform. While offering multiple connection types is not a feature entirely unique to the Cloud Revolver S, the headset takes compatibility a step further by eliminating the need for any extra breakout boxes, software, or driver downloads. It’s a truly plug-and-play peripheral, which isn’t as common as it was in the past for high-end headsets. This is of utmost importance with the USB connection, which uses a USB dongle featuring its own built-in sound card and controls for Dolby 7.1 virtual surround sound and EQ settings.

The connection flexibility is great, but the HyperX Cloud Revolver S‘ most important feature is its brilliant sound performance. The stereo mix on its own is superb. It offers great balance and punchy bass that enhances gameplay and music. The virtual surround sound feature and EQ settings further enhance the experience, and we especially like the added gravitas from the Bass Boost preset. The final kicker is that the headset is extremely comfortable, with a sturdy design, generous padding, and an auto-fitting headband.

Read our full Cloud Revolver S review

The best premium wireless headset: Astro Gaming A50



Why should you buy this? It’s one of the most full-featured wireless headsets available for the PS4.

Who’s it for? PlayStation gamers who want a powerful wireless headset (and don’t mind paying for it).

Why we picked the Astro Gaming A50:

The latest iterations of Astro’s A50 sport offer all the same hallmarks of their last-gen brethren, and to be honest, we couldn’t be happier with that. The phenomenal headset remains among the best choices on our list — if you can justify the exorbitant price tag — granting you 5.8GHz wireless technology and virtual 7.1 surround sound within a solid, over-the-ear design. The uni-directional mic helps isolate your voice from surrounding background noise, while a built-in feature allows you to engage the mute function by simply flipping the boom upward. The three distinct EQ modes, terrific sound reproduction, and cross-platform support grant it even more appeal.

This headset also nails all the feature points you’d expect from high-quality gear, such as auto shutoff, a hassle-free wireless connection, and long battery life. But most importantly, the Astro Gaming A50 makes games more engrossing and entertaining, and it’s also compatible with PC and Mac. For the serious gamer seeking an incredible wireless experience, the A50 is a great choice — provided you’re willing and able to shell out the cash.

Read our full Astro Gaming A50 review

The best budget wired headset: Turtle Beach Recon 200

Why should you buy this? It’s an affordable headset with great audio and chat functionality.

Who’s it for? The budget-minded gamer.

Why we picked the Turtle Beach Recon 200

You can pick up something like the PlayStation Gold wireless headset if you’re willing to spend $100 or more, but for sound quality, comfort, and handy chat features on a budget, Turtle Beach has you covered with its Recon 200 wired headset. Equipped with a 3.5mm jack to easily switch between systems to go from Xbox One to PlayStation 4 to Nintendo Switch in a hurry, the Recon 200 has the audio quality you’re looking for in a dedicated gaming headset. Its always-on Bass Boost feature brings extra immersion to your favorite games. Kratos’ “Boy!” cries have never sounded so real.

The Turtle Beach Recon 200 is incredibly affordable for what you’re getting, and it offers much more than just sound quality. The microphone built into the headset is omnidirectional, and it features a flip-to-mute feature, so you don’t have to hit any buttons after turning it to its vertical position. It also has microphone monitoring built-in, so you can hear your own voice levels while you’re chatting with your gaming friends online, and there’s a monitoring wheel on the control panel so you can adjust it on the fly.

Read our full Turtle Beach Recon 200 review

The best budget wireless headset: PDP Afterglow AG 9+

Why should you buy this? You’ll get a comfortable, great-sounding headset without going broke.

Who’s it for? Those on a tighter budget who still want the convenience of a wireless model.

Why we picked the PDP Afterglow AG 9+:

PDP’s Afterglow AG 9+ is a solid headset and one that manages to make an impression without breaking the bank. Thanks to the mic’s detachable design, the AG 9+ can even work well as just a pair of headphones, handling both music and gameplay well. The mix can be a bit top-heavy at times, but the AG9+ is a great audio device overall. Unlike some wireless headsets, there’s little-to-no annoying wireless hum, which is especially welcome during quieter moments.

We have to admit that the aesthetics are less than subtle. The build quality is top-notch, providing a heft and sturdiness not generally found in headsets at this price range. We like the simple, smartly placed volume and mic controls, too. Perhaps most important is the comfort of the earcups and headband padding. The cushioned areas feel more like soft fabric upholstery than thin leather or polyester. Solid padding is crucial for those marathon gaming sessions, and we could game for hours wearing these. On that note, the PDP Afterglow AG 9+ provides over 15 hours of battery life, which is an impressive charge for any wireless device. There’s also cool customizable LED lighting on the outside to make it look like you’re straight out of Tron. Honestly, the light effects are what every serious (and not so serious) gamer wants.

How we test

Like we do for all the products we test, we put gaming headsets through the wringer. We judge based on a headset’s audio performance, mic performance, and wearability. Evaluating battery life and wireless connectivity, as applicable, is also part of the rundown. We play games of various sound experiences for a thorough sound check. Our checklist of audio items to explore helps ensure the headsets will sound great during both action-heavy gameplay and in quieter sections. We listen to non-gaming audio and videos, too, including a selection of music from various genres at differing bit rates. By checking the headsets’ specs with a range of audio types, we can discern whether the headsets perform well outside of a gaming context.

To test mics, we record clips of ourselves speaking in quiet and loud environments, both with any noise canceling or enhancements toggled on and off. We use the headsets over multiple days, wearing them while gaming, watching videos, or listening to music to test the veracity of battery life claims. Ultimately, we want to appraise their long-term wearability and comfort, too. If you’re in the market for a new PS4 headset, our recommendations are your best bet.

