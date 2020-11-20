Summer Walker Threatens Paparazzi After Baby Bump Pics Surface

Instagram

Though she herself has seemingly confirmed her pregnancy with a photo on her Instagram account, the ‘Playing Games’ singer is apparently mad at some sneaking people who recently took her candid pictures in public.

–

Summer Walker is left fuming after pictures of her baby bump surfaced online. On Friday, November 20, the singer appeared to confirm her pregnancy after weeks-long speculation by sharing a new picture on her Instagram page showing her with an apparent baby bump.

In the image, the 24-year-old mom-to-be was rocking a striped short dress with long sleeves. She seemed to be proudly displaying her growing belly as she posed in a room with one of her hands placed on her stomach.

<br />

She only captioned the pic with angel emojis, while her fans have quickly assumed it as a pregnancy announcement. “I love how simple #summerwalker pregnancy announcement was. Just a big ole SMILE,” one fan tweeted of her Instagram post. Another gushed, “#Summerwalker and that pretty baby bump pic she posted on IG. I’m here for it.”

While Summer was more than ready to share the news with her fans, she was apparently mad at some sneaking people who recently took candid pictures of her baby bump while she was spotted in public. The leaked images gave a peek at the “Playing Games” songstress’ swollen belly which popped out from her black top and jeans while she was pulling a luggage. It’s not clear though when or where the photos were taken.

Possibly referring to those leaked pics, Summer has taken to Instagram Stories to slam those taking her photos without her consent. “The next mf I catch tryna sneak a pic or vid of me & try to send it to a blog I’m whooping they a** respectfully,” she wrote. She added in another post, “Lmao this fame s**t ain’t for me bruh.”

The on-and-off girlfriend of London on da Track also addressed the matter in an audio. Slamming those “weirdos,” she called it “disrespectful” to sneakily take her pictures when “you can just ask.”

<br />

Summer was hit with pregnancy rumors in October after she reportedly changed her diet and quit veganism. “Summer is pregnant I think,” an alleged friend of the artist told at the time. “She’s changed her diet and taking folic acid [supplements]. She also stopped smoking [weed] and drinking [alcohol]. And when I was with her last, she was always rubbing her stomach.”

London on da Track’s baby mama Eboni later fueled the speculation in November, writing on Instagram Stories, “Summer pregnant with her dumb***.” She insisted, “I said what I said. Yeah Summer pregnant by a n**a putting his 3 baby moms on child support currently wit open cases.”

Summer laughed off the claims as she responded with an “omg” along with a laughing and crying emoticon.