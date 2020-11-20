Stranger Things Season 4 New Cast

Robert Englund aka Freddy Krueger is coming to Hawkins.
Well, now that production is back up and running, Stranger Things has released some info on the new cast and characters who will be joining our favorite Hawkins residents.
So, here are the EIGHT new cast members who will be appearing in Season 4:
First, we’ve got Robert Englund, who will star as Victor Creel. Robert is best known for playing the iconic role of Freddy Krueger in A Nightmare on Elm Street.
Eduardo Franco will be taking on the role of Argyle, who is Jonathan’s new BFF. Eduardo is best known for his work in Booksmart as Theo.
Next, Jamie Campbell Bower joins the cast as Peter Ballard, an orderly at a psychiatric hospital. Jamie has appeared in numerous memorable movie franchises like The Twilight Saga, Harry Potter, and The Mortal Instruments: City of Bones as Caius, Young Grindelwald, and Jace respectively.
Sherman Augustus will appear as Lt. Colonel Sullivan. Sherman most recently starred on Into the Badlands as Nathaniel Moon.
Mason Dye will star as Jason Carver, a popular kid in Hawkins. Mason has appeared in several TV shows like Teen Wolf, Finding Carter, and Bosch.
Tom Wlaschiha will play Dmitri. Before Stranger Things, Tom notably starred as Jaqen H’ghar on Game of Thrones.
Nikola Djuricko joins the cast as Yuri, a Russian smuggler. This is one of Nikola’s first major American roles. He previously appeared in the Einstein season of Genius.
And finally, Joseph Quinn will be taking on the role of Eddie Munson. Before Stranger Things, Jospeh starred in Catherine the Great, Howards End, and he played Enjolras in the Les Misérables miniseries.
Alongside each new cast member was an UPSIDE DOWN polaroid of every character, which I absolutely loved.
This new batch of characters already looks so amazing and I’m ready to see how they fit into this world.
Basically, I am so excited for this new season and now I’m going to go watch the 50-second teaser trailer we got months ago over and over again.
