“Spider-Man Miles Morales” Tribute To Chadwick Boseman

A fan found the touching tribute while exploring the digital version of Manhattan.

After the tragic death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman earlier this year, the Marvel video game Spider-Man: Miles Morales included a tribute to the late actor in the end credits.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales features a dedication and tribute to Chadwick Boseman in its end credits 🙏

The tribute read: “In loving memory of a noble king, Chadwick Boseman. His honor, strength, and compassion will reverberate for generations to come. Wakanda forever.”

But as it turns out, there was another tribute to Boseman in the game, this time hidden as an Easter egg for players to find while exploring the digital version of Manhattan.


Jason Laveris / FilmMagic / Getty

Why 42nd Street? Well, it appears to be a reference to Boseman’s breakout role as Jackie Robinson in the movie 42.

In addition to the tribute to Boseman, fans have also discovered a Stan Lee tribute. The late Marvel Comics legend has a statue outside of a diner where he made a cameo in the previous Spider-Man game.

#MilesMorales honors Stan Lee with an in-game statue The memorial is next to Mick's Diner where he had a cameo in the first game (via @ConnorIsTrash_)

#MilesMorales honors Stan Lee with an in-game statue

The memorial is next to Mick’s Diner where he had a cameo in the first game

(via @ConnorIsTrash_)

Spider-Man: Miles Morales has only been out for about a week, so there may be more secrets to be found. But for now, this nod to Boseman is a touching tribute to a truly great actor and humanitarian.

YES!!! Here’s the Easter Egg I was sad no one had found! The classy and right on point (Marvel’s) NYC style tribute to the great @chadwickboseman that we worked on with the @insomniacgames team. #WakandaForever #BeGreater #BeYourself #MilesMorales https://t.co/9P1siln4Ks

YES!!! Here’s the Easter Egg I was sad no one had found! The classy and right on point (Marvel’s) NYC style tribute to the great @chadwickboseman that we worked on with the @insomniacgames team. #WakandaForever #BeGreater #BeYourself #MilesMorales https://t.co/9P1siln4Ks

