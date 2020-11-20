“Spider-Man Miles Morales” Tribute To Chadwick Boseman

A fan found the touching tribute while exploring the digital version of Manhattan.
After the tragic death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman earlier this year, the Marvel video game Spider-Man: Miles Morales included a tribute to the late actor in the end credits.
But as it turns out, there was another tribute to Boseman in the game, this time hidden as an Easter egg for players to find while exploring the digital version of Manhattan.
Why 42nd Street? Well, it appears to be a reference to Boseman’s breakout role as Jackie Robinson in the movie 42.
In addition to the tribute to Boseman, fans have also discovered a Stan Lee tribute. The late Marvel Comics legend has a statue outside of a diner where he made a cameo in the previous Spider-Man game.
Spider-Man: Miles Morales has only been out for about a week, so there may be more secrets to be found. But for now, this nod to Boseman is a touching tribute to a truly great actor and humanitarian.
Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the Daily newsletter!