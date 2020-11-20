Shilpa Shetty Kundra clicked with daughter Samisha for the first time by the paparazzi



Shilpa Shetty Kundra surprised her fans when she revealed at the beginning of this year that she and Raj Kundra have been blessed with a baby girl through surrogacy. The couple were ecstatic about the same and now their son Viaan Raj Kundra has company to keep. Shilpa has shared pictures of the little girl who they have named Samisha Shetty Kundra on social media over the months but she hadn’t stepped out with her girl yet.



Today, for the first time we snapped Shilpa as she stepped out with her baby girl in her arms. Looking chic as ever, Shilpa gently held on to her baby girl and the shutterbugs went berserk on spotting the mother-daughter duo. Check out these super cute pictures from the spot below.