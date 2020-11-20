Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber Unleash Emotion in ‘Monster’ Music Video

In their first ever collaboration, the ‘Senorita’ hitmaker and the ‘Lonely’ singer sing about their inner struggles with early fame as they find themselves being put on a pedestal.

–

Shawn Mendes has finally made his dream collaboration with Justin Bieber a reality. The “Senorita” hitmaker released “Monster”, his brand duet single with the “Lonely” singer, off upcoming album “Wonder” at midnight on Friday, November 20, and along with it, was its dark and emotional music video.

Directed by Colin Tilley and produced by Jack Winter, the promo for Mendes’ first-ever collaboration with Bieber sees the popstar duo singing about their inner battles over their fame atop a white platform in the middle of the woods. Wearing casual clothes, they strip bare their emotions while lightning flashes around them.

“You put me on a pedestal and tell me I’m the best/ Raise me up to the sky until I’m out of breath,” Mendes kicks off the tune by singing his verse. “Fill me yup with confidence, I say what’s in my chest/ Spill my words and tear me down until there’s nothing left/ Rearrange the pieces just to fit me with the rest, yeah.”

One minute into the track, Bieber takes over by sharing his own experience. “I was fifteen when the world put me on a pedestal/ I had big dreams shows and making memories,” he croons. “Made some bad moves trying to act cool, upset by their jealously/ Lifting me up (Lifting me up), lifting me up (Yeah).”

About the single, Mendes previously told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, “It’s about how society can put celebrities up on a pedestal and watch them fall and it seems to be this entertainment thing. And it’s hard.” He then explained on Bieber’s involvement, “And his heart fell deep into it. And him and I, even yesterday, were on the phone for an hour and had the deepest conversation, I think, about so much.”

“And it just felt really nice because it was a full circle moment for me, this guy who was the reason I started singing. I was nine when ‘One Time’ came out, and I completely was all in,” he recalled. “[Bieber] was Elvis to me. And to come back around and to have this very human to human conversation with him and his truth to come into that song and my truth to be there, it feels like one of the most special songs I’ve ever wrote. And the more I listened to it and the deeper I get into it, this is not just about celebrities. This is the human experience.”