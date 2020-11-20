Serena Williams Launches Jewelry Inspired By Daughter

Serena and Olympia = mother and daughter goals.
Serena Williams may be known for being one of the greatest tennis players of all time, but she’s also well-known for her business and fashion sense — and being an amazing mom to now 3-year-old Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.
The By My Side collection “celebrates the special bond between mothers and daughters,” as written on the jewelry site. And in a recent instagram post following the launch, Serena gave a special tribute to her mom, in addition to Olympia, for inspiring the collection: “…inspired by my love for my daughter and my Mama,” she wrote.
“This collection is a beautiful celebration of the strong women in my life and around the world. I’m so grateful for the opportunity to bring a little sparkle and joy to special moments,” she also noted on the site. “My designs inspire people to love themselves, believe in themselves, and, of course, treat themselves.”
Serena also shared how she uses her longtime passion for fashion to empower women and celebrate diversity: “I love designing things that celebrate the smart, strong and confident women in our community — pieces that I love wearing myself and that celebrate authenticity and diversity,” she told In The Know while chatting about the collection.
BUT jewelry aside, what I personally love are Serena’s authentic thoughts on motherhood that also remind me what an inspiration Serena truly is herself.
“For me, the most inspiring element of being a mom is seeing myself and my husband in Olympia,” she told In The Know. And apparently Serena can already see similar traits between her and her daughter: “She has my exact strong arms. She came out looking like a little baby that had been to the gym! It’s really made me appreciate my body in a whole new way.”
And the first-time mom shared an encouragement for other moms to remember to take care of themselves: “A lot of women are naturally caretakers, and sometimes our own needs can become our last priority.”
“I am a firm believer that we must show up for ourselves first in order to really be our best selves with our children, family, friends and co-workers.”
TBH, don’t we all need that reminder? Love all the wisdom and inspiration as always, Serena!!!
