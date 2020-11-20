SEC seeks judgement after ‘no show’ in $9M Meta 1 Coin fraud case By Cointelegraph

SEC seeks judgement after ‘no show’ in $9M Meta 1 Coin fraud case
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has requested a default judgment against three companies and four individuals associated with the allegedly fraudulent art- and gold-backed cryptocurrency Meta 1 Coin.
The SEC filed its Nov. 18 motion for a default judgment after the defendants failed to appear for their case, despite having corresponded with both the court and legal representation prior. The defendants are Meta 1 Coin Trust, Clear International Trust, and Ironheart Trust, and individuals Robert Dunlap, Nicole Bowdler, Wanda Traversie-Warner and Alfred Warner, Jr.
