Seahawks vs. Cardinals Fantasy Football Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em for Week 11 ‘Thursday Night Football’

Week 11 starts off with the ultimate fantasy football bonanza with the Seahawks hosting the Cardinals on “Thursday Night Football” (8:20 p.m. ET, Fox, NFL Network, Amazon Prime Video). These teams played a 37-34 overtime thriller with the Cardinals winning at home in Week 7, and with the over/under set at 57 and the Seahawks listed as slight favorites, Vegas is expecting another shootout with more pleasing stats for both sides. This does feel like a “start ’em if you’ve got ’em” type fantasy football affair, but keep in mind the injuries. The Cardinals are mostly healthy offensively save for right guard and tight end. The Seahawks have more concerns going into the game, including Chris Carson and Tyler Lockett.

Carson (foot) is very iffy to return, while change-of-pace RB Travis Homer (knee, thumb) won’t play. Carlos Hyde, however, will return from his hamstring injury, with a chance to usurp touches from Alex Collins and DeeJay Dallas. Lockett (knee) has been slowly trending toward playing, but he remains a game-time decision. Lockett, if he can go, would look to build on his 15-catch, 200-yard, three-TD performance from the first meeting in Week 7.

Defensively, the Seahawks get back safety Jamal Adams, who didn’t play in Week 7, to wreak some havoc, but they also will be without their top two cornerbacks, Shaquill Griffin (hamstring) and Quinton Dunbar (knee) for a second consecutive game.

With that all in that in mind, here’s breaking down what to expect from the offensive skill players, defenses and kickers on Week 11 TNF:

Cardinals: Who to start or sit in fantasy football on Thursday night

Start: QB Kyler Murray

Murray has emerged as the No. 1 QB in fantasy football this season. He’s averaging more than 30 fantasy points per game — more than Lamar Jackson did last season and Patrick Mahomes did two seasons ago. He’s scored rushing TDs in five straight games, on pace now for more than 1,000 rushing yards. There’s no reason to think he’ll cool off anywhere down the stretch with a very favorable schedule. He had a combined 427 yards and four TDs in Week 7.

Start: WR DeAndre Hopkins

This one’s a no-brainer, too. He’s up to the No. 7 scorer at his position in standard leagues and No. 4 in PPR. He’s basically back in the same groove he had with Deshaun Watson and the Texans. He had 10 catches for 103 yards and a TD in Week 7.

Start: WR Christian Kirk

Kirk was finally cooled off by the Bills’ secondary last week, as his run of big plays and TDs came to an end. But he can warm back up against the Seahawks’ secondary downfield opposite Hopkins as a high-end WR3. He caught five passes for just 37 yards in Week 7, but he also scored twice.

Start: WR Larry Fitzgerald (in deeper PPR leagues)

Fitzgerald has been more involved with targets, and some tight end injury issues always help his attention from Murray. He had eight catches for 62 yards in Week 7, so you can use him as a WR3 or flex if you’re desperate with some bye-week voids (see Stefon Diggs or Allen Robinson)

Start: RB Kenyan Drake

Drake did next to nothing in Week 7 with 15 touches for 41 yards, but he did hurt his ankle in that game. He turned 17 touches to 109 yards against the Bills in his return last week, and on the season he has four rushing TDs. Look, Drake has been disappointing as an RB2, but he has a strong potential of scoring here, good enough for a flex look in 12-team leagues.

Start: RB Chase Edmonds

Edmonds was involved in the passing game plenty against the Seahawks in Week 7, posting seven catches for 87 yards and adding five rushes for 58 yards. He’s not an RB2 with Drake back, but he is a worthy flex, for sure, in 12-team PPR-leaning leagues.

Start: K Zane Gonzalez

Gonzalez is coming off a monster game with four field goals against the Bills. The Seahawks also give up a ton of field goals. He had three FGs and four PATs in Week 7.

Sit: Cardinals defense/special teams

Uh, no.

Seahawks: Who to start or sit in fantasy football on Thursday night

Start: QB Russell Wilson

Wilson had his first absolute clunker of the season last week against the tough Rams defense on the road, under siege with pressure and making bad mistakes in turning over the ball. The Cardinals don’t offer the same kind of swarm. He did throw three interceptions in Week 7, but he also had 388 yards passing, three TDs, and 84 yards rushing.

Start: WR DK Metcalf

Metcalf’s biggest highlight from Week 7 was his viral rundown and tackle of Budda Baker following a Wilson pick. He had just two catches for 23 yards on five targets. He should fare considerably better, but don’t expect a huge game, as the Cardinals will make him the focus of their outside coverage with a suddenly rejuvenated Patrick Peterson.

Start: WR Tyler Lockett (f he plays)

Lockett (knee) was uncoverable in the slot in Week 7, and the Bills’ Cole Beasley ripped the Cardinals in the slot last week. Don’t hesitate to start Lockett if he’s good to go. He has a great matchup again, and the Seahawks know they need to get him going again to exploit it.

Sit: RB Carlos Hyde (in shallow leagues)

Hyde isn’t all that attractive as a RB2 or flex, but that depends on what else you have as backfield options. But with mixed results from DeeJay Dallas and Alex Collins, he should at least get some volume with a chance to score (assuming Chris Carson is out). The Cardinals have gotten better against the run, and the Bills did nothing against them last week. Hyde did get 15 carries for 68 yards and a TD in Week 7.

Start: WR David Moore (in deeper leagues, especially if Lockett is out)

Moore had three catches for 54 yards in Week 7 to be the second-most productive receiver behind Lockett. He has four TDs on the season and has broken 50 yards three times. If you’re hurting at WR3 or flex this week (see Fitzgerald), you could do a lot worse than attaching yourself to this game this way. If Lockett can’t go, then Moore would be a good fill-in with increased targets outside opposite Metcalf.

Sit: TE Greg Olsen

The Olsen-Jacob Hollister-Will Dissly committee takes three great individual options and makes them all worthless in fantasy, especially with TDs hard to come by.

Start: K Jason Myers

Myers hit a 61-yard field goal against the Rams last week as part of a three-trey day. He also had two field goals and four extra points in Week 7.

Sit: Seahawks D

Uh, no.

Seahawks-Cardinals DraftKings Showdown lineup for Thursday night

Captain: WR DeAndre Hopkins $16,200

FLEX: QB Kyler Murray $13,000

FLEX: RB Chase Edmonds $5,600

FLEX: RB Carlos Hyde $5,200

FLEX: WR David Moore $4,800

FLEX: WR Larry Fitzgerald $4,400

This would suggest we like the Seahawks to have a positive game script to run the ball, with Moore also being a big factor. The price points made it easy, too, to think about Hyde and Moore as good values. The same logic applied to Fitzgerald. That left us room to make sure we got in Hopkins and Murray, too, with a little nice side of Edmonds.