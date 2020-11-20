Seahawks’ Pete Carroll praises offense’s play against Cardinals

For most of the 2020 season, the Seattle Seahawks have relied more on Russell Wilson than on their typical running game. On Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals, Pete Carroll’s squad took a different approach in an effort to balance out the offense.

The running game was arguably the best it had been all season on Thursday, with Carlos Hyde leading the way with 79 yards and a touchdown. After the game, Caroll praised Hyde while also saying it felt like the Seahawks offense returned to what it once was.

“It felt like the Seahawks, you know — if felt like the Seahawks we’ve all seen over the years,” Carroll said, according to Adam Jude of the Seattle Times. “Carlos did a great job tonight. He did exactly what we needed. We needed him to run hard and run tough and knock people backwards and make extra yards with his juice.”

In total, the Seahawks racked up 165 yards on the ground while Wilson completed 23-of-28 passes for 197 yards.

Thursday’s game marked the first time all season that Wilson had under 200 passing yards. The 31-year-old is averaging almost 300 passing yards per game this season and leads the NFL with 2,986 passing yards.

While Seahawks fans originally encouraged the team to “Let Russ Cook,” it only worked for so long, and after Thursday night’s win, they may want Carroll to begin spicing things up with the running game again.