The Seattle Seahawks escaped Thursday night’s game against Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals with a 28-21 win. Unfortunately, they didn’t come out 100% healthy.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, tight end Greg Olsen ruptured his plantar fascia and will be out of the lineup for about two months. He could return this season if the Seahawks make it deep into the postseason, though nothing is certain.