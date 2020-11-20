Saints to start Taysom Hill vs. Falcons, not Jameis Winston

Some believed that New Orleans would’ve opted to start Winston, who filled in for Brees last weekend against the San Francisco 49ers. The 26-year-old completed 6-of-10 passes for 63 yards and led the Saints on a touchdown drive in the fourth quarter to help them win the game.

While Winston is more proven at quarterback, it’s not necessarily surprising to hear that Sean Payton will start Hill this weekend. With Brees aging and the quarterback position being uncertain past the veteran, the Saints need to figure out if Hill can be their next starter. If not, they’ll have to look elsewhere, hence why Winston may have been brought in.

Hill, who is widely used as a “Swiss Army Knife,” hasn’t started a game at quarterback for the Saints since being drafted by the team in 2017. He has attempted 18 passes in his NFL career, completing 10 for 205 yards and no touchdowns against one interception.

On the ground this season, Hill has 186 yards and one touchdown. He also has 74 yards and one touchdown receiving.

If he struggles early against the Falcons, Payton probably won’t hesitate to insert Winston into the game.