Rudy Giuliani Sweats Out His Hair Dye Live On-Air

President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani trended online after he appeared to sweat out his hair due in from of the press.

Giuliani gave a news conference on Thursday to cast doubt on the results of the presidential election — but the focus quickly turned to the black stream of glob pouring down the side of his face.

Mirko Vergani, the creative color director at the Drawing Room, a salon in downtown Manhattan, told The New York Times that Giuliani had most likely used mascara or a touch-up pen to make sure his sideburns matched the rest.

