‘RHONY’s Luann De Lesseps Met New BF On ‘Hinge’ Dating App

Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps has a new boyfriend — and she says she met him on the Hinge dating app.

“We actually met on the dating app … He lives locally in the Hamptons,” she said on the Ex-Appeal podcast.

She said they met for coffee with their masks on:

“I said, ‘Oh, my God! He’s exactly what he looks like on the app.’ He’s tall, he’s handsome, he looks like a viking,” Luann continued.

The New York diva also revealed that she has a Christmas song and a music video on the way. “I’m now working on a Christmas song,” she said. “We’re trying to turn it around quickly for the holidays and get the video out.. There’s a lot of people joining me … I can’t tell you who it’s going to be … you might see a housewife or two.”

Hopefully viewers will meet South African trainer Garth Wakeford during the next season of the show.