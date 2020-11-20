Home Entertainment ‘RHONY’s Luann De Lesseps Met New BF On ‘Hinge’ Dating App

‘RHONY’s Luann De Lesseps Met New BF On ‘Hinge’ Dating App

Real Housewives of New York star Luann de Lesseps has a new boyfriend — and she says she met him on the Hinge dating app.

“We actually met on the dating app … He lives locally in the Hamptons,” she said on the Ex-Appeal podcast.

She said they met for coffee with their masks on:

 “I said, ‘Oh, my God! He’s exactly what he looks like on the app.’ He’s tall, he’s handsome, he looks like a viking,” Luann continued.

