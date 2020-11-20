‘RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey Confesses Something DID ‘Go Down’ At Her Bachelorette Party!!

The ladies of the Real Housewives of Atlanta created a storm online a few weeks back after rumors surfaced that two of the ladies had sex with a stripper.

All of the ladies from the cast have denied any involvement and even the stripper came out and denied anything sexual happened.

But according to Cynthia Bailey, something did actually go down.

“I cannot confirm nor deny anything that happened after Miss Bailey Hill went to bed,” Cynthia told Daily Pop! “But clearly some things went down.”

A source from the party told Page Six they heard two women having sex with a stripper in a locked room.

“[I was] hearing all these noises, sex talk and ‘F me harder,'” the source said, adding that at least one other person allegedly heard them getting it on for about an hour. “She said when she thought they were finished, they started back up again.”

It seems viewers will have to wait for the episode to air to try and piece together the puzzle.