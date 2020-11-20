‘RHOA’s Cynthia Bailey Confesses Something DID ‘Go Down’ At Her Bachelorette Party!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

The ladies of the Real Housewives of Atlanta created a storm online a few weeks back after rumors surfaced that two of the ladies had sex with a stripper.

All of the ladies from the cast have denied any involvement and even the stripper came out and denied anything sexual happened.

But according to Cynthia Bailey, something did actually go down.

“I cannot confirm nor deny anything that happened after Miss Bailey Hill went to bed,” Cynthia told Daily Pop! “But clearly some things went down.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR