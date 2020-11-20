Report: Dodgers interested in trading for Rockies’ Arenado

Do the Los Angeles Dodgers really need more star power? Apparently, the answer to that question is yes, they do … even after winning the World Series.

With Mookie Betts, Cody Bellinger and Clayton Kershaw, among others, on board for the 2021 campaign, it seems like it would be impossible for the Dodgers to take on another star. Evidently, that’s not the case.

According to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi, the Dodgers are interested in making a trade for Colorado Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado, who they have been linked to for many years. It would be a major upgrade at the position for the club.