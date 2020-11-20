Ranking the top 50 NBA free agents of 2020

The NBA’s free agent period will tip off on Friday evening at 5:00 pm central time, with deals permitted to be officially consummated as of Sunday at 11:01 a.m. CT.

Listed below are our top 50 free agents for the 2020-21 NBA season. The players on this list are on track to become free agents Friday night.

Our rankings take into account both a player’s short-term and long-term value. If we were to consider solely a player’s worth for the 2020-21 season, a veteran like Goran Dragic would likely place higher, while younger free agents with upside, such as Dragic’s teammate Derrick Jones, might be ranked a little lower.

In addition to the players listed below, there are plenty of other notable free agents available this summer. You can check out our breakdowns of free agents by position/type and by team for the full picture.

Here are our top 50 free agents of 2019:

1. Anthony Davis, F/C, Lakers

There’s no mystery about where this year’s top free agent will sign. After winning a title during his first year in Los Angeles, Davis opted out of his contract, but only so that he can ink a new contract with the Lakers that increases his salary and potentially locks him in for multiple years.

2. Brandon Ingram, F, Pelicans (RFA)

Besides Davis, Ingram is the only 2020 All-Star eligible for free agency this offseason. And like Davis, he’s unlikely to go anywhere. The Pelicans have the right to match any offer sheet Ingram signs, and will certainly bring him back after a breakout season in which he averaged a career-best 23.8 PPG.

3. Fred VanVleet, G, Raptors

VanVleet has only started 82 games in his NBA career, but has emerged as one of the most popular free agents of 2020. That’s partly due to a lack of star power on this year’s market, but also because of the impressive step forward he has taken since the 2019 postseason. He established new career highs in several categories in 2019-20, including PPG (17.6) and APG (6.6).

4. Gordon Hayward, F, Celtics

At one point, Hayward looked like a lock to exercise his $34.2M player option for 2020-21. The fact that he turned down that option suggests he’s pretty confident he’ll land a lucrative long-term deal on the open market, either from Boston or another team. We’ll trust his confidence. If Hayward doesn’t sign a three- or four-year contract with an overall guarantee that doubles – or even triples – the amount of his option, I’d be surprised.