R. Kelly’s Sex Trafficking & Racketeering Trial Set For April

R. Kelly’s sex trafficking and racketeering case in Brooklyn has finally been given a date for April.

Jury selection is to begin on April 6, and a tentative trial date has been set for April 7.

Judge Ann Donnelly has previously stated that the jury would be anonymous and partially sequestered. “The government has established that empaneling an anonymous and partially sequestered jury is warranted,” wrote Donnelly.

During his first trial years back, Kelly allegedly tampered with witnesses and even continued grooming and sleeping with young girls throughout the trial — according to the Lifetime series, Surviving R. Kelly.

The disgraced singer is facing charges in New York, including racketeering and violations of the Mann Act, which prohibits trafficking for prostitution or sexual activity.

Kelly was also indicted on federal charges in Illinois for child pornography and obstruction, as well as state charges of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. He continues to claim he is innocent.

His victims will finally see Kelly answer for his alleged crimes.