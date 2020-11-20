R. Kelly’s Sex Trafficking & Racketeering Trial Set For April

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

R. Kelly’s sex trafficking and racketeering case in Brooklyn has finally been given a date for April.

Jury selection is to begin on April 6, and a tentative trial date has been set for April 7.

Judge Ann Donnelly has previously stated that the jury would be anonymous and partially sequestered. “The government has established that empaneling an anonymous and partially sequestered jury is warranted,” wrote Donnelly.

During his first trial years back, Kelly allegedly tampered with witnesses and even continued grooming and sleeping with young girls throughout the trial — according to the Lifetime series, Surviving R. Kelly.

