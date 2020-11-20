PSA: App Store Connect will now require an Apple ID with two-step verification enabled

If you’re a developer, you might want to check now if your Apple ID has two-step verification enabled. Apple is warning developers that the App Store Connect will no longer accept accounts that haven’t set up two-factor authentication.

Accessing the Apple Developer portal already requires a valid Apple ID with the extra security options enabled, but App Store Connect still works with any account, including those protected by just a simple password.

This will change next year, as Apple told some developers today that it will require two-step verification to enter the App Store Connect — which is the platform used to send apps to the App Store.

Starting February 2021, additional authentication will be required for all users to sign in to App Store Connect. This extra layer of security for your Apple ID helps ensure that you’re the only person who can access your account.

It’s worth mentioning that two-factor authentication is not the same as two-step verification, but App Store Connect will work with both options. As described by Apple, two-factor authentication is a newer method built directly into the operating system, while two-step verification is based on SMS and email.

If you’re unsure whether you have enabled two-factor authentication or two-step verification on your Apple ID, check out this official Apple support article that will guide you through the Apple ID security management.

