Prince Harry Reacts to Accusations of Him Not Protecting Princess Diana’s Legacy

A source defends the Duke of Sussex following recent tabloid reports that accuse the royal of not supporting Prince William and protecting their late mother’s legacy.

Despite living on the other side of the Atlantic ocean, Prince Harry is keeping himself up with the investigation into Princess Diana’s controversial interview with Martin Bashir. Unlike the rumors, a source close to the Duke of Sussex says that Prince Harry is “aware of everything that is happening.”

In response to recent tabloid reports that accuse the royal of not supporting his brother and protecting their late mother’s legacy, the source claims that “Harry is getting regular updates and is aware of everything that is happening.” The source adds, “You do not need a public statement to imagine how he is feeling privately, people know how much his mother means to him.”

“He has bravely spoken out in the past about loss and grief, and the immense impact it has had on him. Sadly, some people are not just seeing this as a drive for truth, but also trying to use this as an opportunity to drive a wedge between the brothers,” the insider continues. It is also said that the husband of Meghan Markle finds the rumors surrounding his reportedly fractured relationship with Prince William “utterly horrid and offensive.”

Prior to this, Prince Williams publicly addressed BBC’s investigation into the 1995 tell-all interview. “The independent investigation is a step in the right direction,” the Duke of Cambridge said in a statement which was released on November 18. “It should help establish the truth behind the actions that led to the Panorama interview and subsequent decisions taken by those in the BBC at the time.”

The network plans to investigate whether or not the speculations that Martin Bashir coerced Diana into participating in the interview is true. According to rumors, Bashir forced the late royal family member to do the interview through the use of false bank documents.

The accusations emerged online after the testimony of Panorama graphic designer Matt Wiessler in ITV documentary “The Diana Interview: Revenge of a Princess”. He said that Bashir asked him to create fake documents that allegedly showed palace staff were paid to spy on Princess Diana.

Lady Diana’s brother Earl Charles Spencer also asked BBC to further investigate the matter. “As I’ve told the BBC this evening, I’m not at all satisfied with the parameters they’ve set around their enquiry into the @BBCPanorama interview with Diana of 25 years ago tonight. Lord Dyson must be free to examine every aspect of this matter, from 1995 to today, as he sees fit,” so he tweeted on November 20.