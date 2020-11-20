Police find phone in search of evidence in Celeste Manno murder

Police have found a phone they believe is linked to the man accused of killing Celeste Manno.

Police and emergency services scoured Mernda searching for evidence today.

The 35-year-old faced Melbourne Magistrates’ Court last night via an online hearing.

He had been under police guard in hospital since Ms Manno’s death on Monday, but was taken to police headquarters yesterday afternoon following hand surgery.

The court heard Mr Sako has not been in custody before.

He was remanded in custody, with another court mention scheduled for April 27.

Mr Sako has been the main suspect in the homicide investigation.