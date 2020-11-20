Poker network now gives ‘95% of payouts’ in Bitcoin — around $160M monthly By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
4

Poker network now gives ‘95% of payouts’ in Bitcoin — around $160M monthly

Winning Poker Network, an online network that supports numerous online poker websites across the world, has reported a surge in demand for (BTC) payouts.

In a Nov. 19 report from Bloomberg, the CEO behind Winning Poker Network, or WPN, said that up to 95% of poker players are currently requesting to be paid in Bitcoin.