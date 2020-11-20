Pitt, Virginia Tech to wear masks on field

Saturday’s game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and Pittsburgh Panthers held at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh will look different than any previous meeting between the two schools.

As Andrea Adelson noted for ESPN, both Virginia Tech and Pitt will wear face coverings on and off the field to follow Pennsylvania’s new coronavirus health and safety guidelines.

The order, shared by Adelson, states:

“Coaches, athletes, and spectators must wear face coverings while actively engaged in workouts and competition as well as when on the sidelines, in the dugout etc. unless they meet an exception in the Face Covering Order. Section 3 of the Order provides an exception that allows an individual to remove their mask if wearing a face covering would either cause a medical condition, or exacerbate an existing one, including respiratory issues that impede breathing, a mental health condition or a disability. “The Order indicates all alternatives to wearing a face covering, including the use of a face shield, should be exhausted before an individual is excepted from this Order.”

According to Nick Bromberg of Yahoo Sports, the Penn State Nittany Lions and Pittsburgh Steelers both claim to be exempt from this new order. Penn State hosts the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday, while the Steelers welcome the Baltimore Ravens to town for a game played on Thanksgiving night.

“In alignment with the recent guidance from state officials regarding the current health climate, Pitt’s football team will be appropriately outfitted for Saturday’s game with face coverings to use on the field and sideline,” Pitt said in a prepared statement. “This is being communicated to Virginia Tech’s sports medicine staff as well.”

Earlier this month, the NFL and NFL Players Association mandated that personnel wear masks inside locker rooms at all times on game days. Coaches on the sidelines must always wear face coverings, while players not actively competing are encouraged to wear masks or other coverings until they enter a contest.