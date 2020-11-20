Photos: Taapsee Pannu clicked post pack up of Rashmi Rocket

Taapsee Pannu is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Rashmi Rocket. The actress is regularly sharing still from the film’s sets to keep her fans eager to watch her on the big screen. Taapsee is truly a talented actress and there is no denying that. She has always been on point when it comes to emoting on screen and therefore the audience is always excited for her upcoming projects. Today, we snapped the beauty as she stepped out, post her pack up.



She was shooting for Rashmi Rocket and was snapped in ethnic wear post-wrap-up as she zoomed off in her ride. Here are her latest clicks.