Peek inside your new iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max with iFixit’s X-ray wallpapers

Following up on its fun iPhone 12 and 12 Pro X-ray and internal wallpapers that it shared last month, iFixit has released versions of the same for the iPhone 12 mini and 12 Pro Max.

iFixit’s teams up with Creative Electron to get these sharp X-rays and as we previously noted, this is they’re more interesting with the MagSafe components. iFixit also has shared neat new internal images that you can use on your iPhone 12 mini or Pro Max home screen and lock screen.

It’s everyone’s favorite time of the year: new iPhone teardown wallpapers season! Of course that means we have the relevant teardowns, too, but if you’re just here for the goods, scroll down and peep not one, not two, but four brand new iPhone wallpapers for your 12-series iPhones. That’s internals for the iPhone 12 mini and 12 Pro Max, as well as X-rays (courtesy of Creative Electron) thereof, just in case you have both phones—lucky dog. If you have the iPhone 12 and/or 12 Pro, we’ve got you covered there, too.

It’s really interesting to see the difference between the battery sizes in Apple’s largest and smallest iPhones as well as how much room MagSafe takes up on the mini compared to the Pro Max.

You can download the images below (open each image in a separate window to download at full resolution) or head to iFixit’s post to grab them and learn more about what they’ve discovered from tearing the devices down. And you can grab them for the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro here.



iPhone 12 Max X-ray and internal wallpaper



iPhone 12 mini X-ray and internal wallpapers