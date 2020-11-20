Pacers ‘continue to explore’ Hayward sign-and-trade

Hayward reportedly declined his $34.2 million player option for the upcoming season earlier this week. He’ll become a free agent and can start discussing deals with whatever teams he pleases at 6 p.m. ET on Friday.

While Hayward could still return to the Celtics, it seems highly unlikely at this point. However, if the Pacers do want to acquire him, they’ll likely have to go the sign-and-trade route because they don’t have much cap space to sign him to a long-term deal otherwise.

Throughout the week it was reported that Boston could end up landing Myles Turner in exchange for Hayward. If Boston is still interested in the 24-year-old, then maybe a sign-and-trade isn’t completely off the table.