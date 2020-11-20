Outgoing SEC Chair Jay Clayton reveals what’s driving the rise of BTC By Cointelegraph

Appearing on ’s Squawk Box yesterday Clayton, who is due to step down by the end of the year, confirmed his agency’s general assessment that Bitcoin was not a security but a payment mechanism and store of value.

The outgoing SEC Chairman Jay Clayton, who oversaw the rejection of nine ETFs during his tenure, has told that “inefficiencies” in the current payments systems are continuing to drive the popularity of Bitcoin.

