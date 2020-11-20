Nvidia confirms Fortnite coming on its Cloud gaming service for iOS – Gaming News

New Delhi, Graphics giant Nvidia on Thursday announced that its GeForce NOW Cloud gaming service is now streaming on iOS Safari in Beta, that will soon offer the popular game Fortnite that has been shunted out by Apple from its App Store.

The company said that alongside the team at Epic Games, it is working to enable a touch-friendly version of Fortnite, which will delay availability of the game.

“While the GeForce NOW library is best experienced on mobile with a gamepad, touch is how over 100 million Fortnite gamers have built, battled and danced their way to Victory Royale,” Nvidia said in a statement.

“We’re looking forward to delivering a cloud-streaming Fortnite mobile experience powered by GeForce NOW. Members can look for the game on iOS Safari soon”.

Nvidia currently offers ‘GeForce Now’ for Mac, Windows, Android and Chromebook computers.

In August, Epic Games introduced a new direct-payment system in its Fortnite game to bypass Apple’s 30 per cent App Store fee.

Apple then removed Fortnite from the App Store for violating its rules, resulting in a long-drawn legal battle with Epic Games.

Facing flak for App Stores 30 per cent standard commission for paid app revenue and in-app purchases, Apple on Wednesday unveiled a new developer programme that will reduce the charge by half for small businesses that earn up to $1 million in revenue from January 1.

Nvidia said that more than 5 million GeForce NOW members can now access the latest experience by launching Safari from iPhone or iPad.



“Founders memberships are available for $4.99/month or lock in an even better rate with a six-month Founders membership for $24.95,” the company said.

All new GeForce RTX 30 Series GPUs come bundled with a GeForce NOW Founders membership, available to existing or new members.

GeForce NOW on iOS Safari requires a gamepad and keyboard and mouse-only games aren’t available due to hardware limitations.

More than 750 PC games are now Game Ready on GeForce NOW, with weekly additions that continue to expand the library, the company said.