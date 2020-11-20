NRL news, South Sydney release Bayle Sironen, Jack Johns ahead of 2021

The Rabbitohs have released two sons of the game’s greats, with Jack Johns and Bayley Sironen set for new homes in 2021.

Sironen has taken up an extended deal with the Warriors after he was granted a release by Souths from the remaining year of his contract.

Sironen has played 24 NRL games since making his debut for the Wests Tigers in 2017, 22 of which have been for the Rabbitohs over the past two seasons.

“We have granted Bayley a release as we did not think it was fair to stand in the way of him taking up an extended and valuable offer at another Club,” Rabbitohs Head of Football Mark Ellison said.

Johns and Sironen will depart the Rabbitohs.

“Bayley has served the Club well over the past two years, his dealings with us over this release have been professional and respectful, and we believe he has played the best football of his young career at the Rabbitohs.”

The Warriors announced Sironen’s signing on a three-year-deal, keeping him with the Kiwi outfit until at least the end of 2023.

“One of rugby league’s most famous names is set to link with the Vodafone Warriors after confirmation South Sydney back rower Bayley Sironen has agreed terms for a three-year contract from next season,” the club said in a statement

The 23-year-old is the son of the legendary Paul Sironen and younger brother of Manly Sea Eagles star Curtis Sironen.

Meanwhile, the Newcastle Knights have announced the signing of Johns, son of club legend Matthew and nephew of Eighth Immortal Andrew Johns, on a two-year development contract.

Despite not being able to hone his craft in reserve grade in 2020 (with no second-tier competition due to COVID-19), Johns did enough to impress Wayne Bennett and earn his NRL debut in Round 11 against the Raiders.

The 23-year-old played 24 games for the Knights in the 2017 Holden Cup, and is set to re-join the franchise forever tied with his legendary name.

“Jack has developed both physically and as a footballer, while being a much different shape to Matty and Andrew,” Knights General Manager Of Football Danny Buderus said.

“His transition into a ball-playing middle forward with good footwork will provide a skill set which adds to the depth of our squad.”

The development deal will tie Johns to the Hunter region until at least the end of the 2022 season.