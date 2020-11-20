Nicole Byer Disses Khloe Kardashian’s ‘Old Face’: It’s ‘Wack’

Instagram

Comedian Nicole Byer must have noticed the ongoing online buzz about Khloe Kardashian‘s seemingly changing appearance. On Friday, November 20, Nicole decided to chime in the conversations by dissing the “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star’s “old face.”

She retweeted Khloe’s a 2016 post in which she posted a picture of her holding her neck. Khloe wrote in the caption at the time, “My neck! My back! My …..,” quoting Khia‘s famous 2002 hit “My Neck, My Back”. Poking fun at the reality TV star’s alleged new chin, Nicole wrote in the new tweet, “My old face was wack.”

Prior to this, Khloe was said to be looking unrecognizable to fans in a video for PEOPLE’s Choice Awards. In the clip, where she delivered her acceptance speech for being titled Favorite Reality TV Star 2020, fans noticed that she sported seemingly pointier chin. It was unclear if it was the work of a face-altering filter or she underwent a plastic surgery.

This is not the first time for Khloe to face such allegations. Back on November 12, the Good America founder sparked plastic surgery rumors in a video, though the mom of one was just having fun with one of the many Instagram Story face filters.

Khloe herself hit back at haters multiple times. Back in August, one Instagram user commented on a snap of Khloe and her daughter True Thompson, asking who was the one with the toddler. “Your new step mother. Be nice or be grounded,” Khloe clapped back at the hater.

She also addressed the rumors on “Emergency Contact” podcast with her friend, public relations executive Simon Huck. “Do you not remember when you and I met? You and I met because I was Nicole Richie‘s assistant and you were Jonathan Cheban‘s assistant, and we met, like, five faces ago,” she made light of the rumors. “I don’t know if you remember me because it was so many faces ago. You don’t remember that?”