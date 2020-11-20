Nicki Minaj Documentary Series Ordered at HBO Max

Nicki Minaj is taking viewers inside her life with a six-part documentary series for HBO Max.

The untitled project will explore the rapper’s “brilliantly creative mind and tell the story of her personal and professional journey,” per the official synopsis. “With complete honesty, Nicki will guide viewers through the most challenging and fulfilling times in her life, navigating highs, lows and misguided agendas in her stratospheric rise to fame and her journey to motherhood.”

Watch Minaj announce the news on her Instagram:

Ready for more of today’s newsy nuggets? Well…

* Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones) will star in Killers of the Cosmos, a dramatized documentary series for Discovery’s Science Channel, playing a detective examining dangerous phenomena in the universe, our sister site reports.

* ABC has given a put pilot commitment to Family Affair, a musical comedy from producers Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson and Mary J. Blige, among others. The project follows a “faded R&B star and committed bachelor whose life is thrown into a tailspin when he’s saddled with raising his sister’s four kids,” per the official synopsis. “A-ron is overwhelmed and underwater until he discovers that musical talent runs in the family. These kids can sing! With their sights set on success, A-ron’s about to learn that managing a music group might be hard, but raising four kids is even harder.”

* Netflix has ordered the sketch comedy series The G Word With Adam Conover, from Adam Ruins Everything creator Conover and Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground Productions, per . The show introduces viewers to the civil servants who make the government work.

* Disney+ has released a trailer for Godmothered, a Christmas film starring Isla Fisher (Wedding Crashers) as a widow who gets a fairy godmother (Idiotsitter‘s Jillian Bell), premiering Friday, Dec. 4:

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?