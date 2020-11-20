NBC’s Midseason Schedule: ‘Zoey’s Playlist’ Season 2 Premiere Date

NBC is the latest broadcast network to unveil its midseason game plan, and it features the return of Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and Tina Fey — but not, surprisingly, New Amsterdam or Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

After spending its freshman run on Sunday night, Zoey’s Playlist will shift to Tuesdays-at-8-pm, beginning Jan. 5 (where the musical comedy’s second season will lead into This Is Us). Newly-acquired Canadian import Nurses — which bows on Dec. 7 — will close out the night at 10 pm.

Meanwhile, the new Fey-produced comedy Mr. Mayor — starring Ted Danson and Holly Hunter — will lead off Thursday’s comedy block beginning Thursday, Jan. 7.

Elsewhere, 2021 will usher in new seasons of Ellen’s Game of Games and The Wall.

Scroll down for a snapshot of NBC’s winter lineup:

MONDAY, JAN. 4

8 pm Ellen’s Game of Games (Season premiere)

9 pm Ellen’s Game of Games

10 pm The Wall (Season premiere)

TUESDAY, JAN. 5

8 pm Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (Season premiere)

9 pm This Is Us

10 pm Nurses (new timeslot)

WEDNESDAY, JAN. 6

8 pm Chicago Med

9 pm Chicago Fire

10 pm Chicago P.D.

THURSDAY, JAN. 7

8 pm Mr. Mayor (Series premiere)

8:30 pm Mr. Mayor

9 pm Law & Order: SVU

10 pm Dateline NBC

MONDAY, JAN. 11

8 pm Ellen’s Game of Games

9 pm The Wall (Regular timeslot)

10 pm Weakest Link

THURSDAY, JAN. 14

8 pm: Mr. Mayor

8:30 pm Superstore (New timeslot)

9 pm Law & Order: SVU

10 pm Dateline NBC

FRIDAY, JAN. 22

8 pM The Blacklist

9 pm Dateline NBC