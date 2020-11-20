NBA investigating botched Bogdanovic trade to Bucks

Bogdan Bogdanovic could’ve been a Milwaukee Buck. When it was announced that he had been traded to the organization from the Sacramento Kings, Bucks fans were ecstatic to hear that general manager Jon Horst was serious about building a title-contending team around Giannis Antetokounmpo.

ESPN reported the sign-and-trade deal on Monday, which would’ve sent Donte DiVincenzo, D.J. Wilson and Ersan Ilyasova to the Kings. Two days later, The Athletic reported the deal had been called off because Bogdanovic never agreed to the terms of the trade.

It’s now being reported by Marc Stein of The New York Times that the NBA is investigating the Bucks for tampering as a result of the messed-up deal.