NBA free agency tracker 2020: Full list of signings, best available players

Remember last year’s wild chase for Kawhi Leonard? Well, that’s not happening with the NBA’s top free agent this time around.

Lakers star Anthony Davis is expected to re-sign with Los Angeles and chase back-to-back championships. The only other All-Star on the board, Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, is also likely to stick with his current team.

NBA DRAFT: Biggest steals, worst reaches from Round 1

Still, we’re talking about NBA free agency here, so there are sure to be some surprises.

Sporting News is keeping track of all the signings for the 2020 offseason. Follow along below for the latest news.

NBA free agency tracker: Full list of signings in 2020

(Signings listed in alphabetical order)

— Dwayne Bacon agrees to a two-year contract with the Orlando Magic.

— Facundo Campazzo agrees to a two-year contract with the Denver Nuggets.

— Jordan Clarkson agrees to a four-year, $52 million contract with the Utah Jazz.

— Goran Dragic agrees to a two-year, $37.4 million contract with the Miami Heat.

— Drew Eubanks agrees to a three-year contract with the San Antonio Spurs.

— Derrick Favors agrees to a three-year, $27 million contract with the Utah Jazz.

— De’Aaron Fox agrees to a five-year, $163 million max extension with the Sacramento Kings.

— Meyers Leonard agrees to a two-year contract with the Miami Heat.

— Wesley Matthews agrees to a one-year, $3.6 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers.

— Jahlil Okafor agrees to a two-year contract with the Detroit Pistons.

— Patrick Patterson agrees to a one-year contract with the Los Angeles Clippers.

— Mason Plumlee agrees to a three-year, $25 million contract with the Detroit Pistons.