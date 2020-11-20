Nationals considering Kris Bryant trade?

After a disappointing 2020 season, the Washington Nationals might be ready to make significant moves to get back into contention.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB.com, the Nationals are considering an effort to trade for Chicago Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant. The team is also monitoring a number of other hitters as they look to improve offensively.

There is certainly some reason to believe Bryant could be traded this offseason. After making $18.6 million last season, that figure is likely to top $20 million in his final season of arbitration. The Cubs don’t seem committed to him long-term, so it would make sense for the team to move him now before they lose him for nothing.

Bryant hit just .206 in 34 games in 2020. The 28-year-old is said to be one of a number of big names the Cubs could try to offload this winter.