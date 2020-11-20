Moody’s Analytics Earns #2 Overall Ranking in Chartis RiskTech100®

Article content continued

“In a context of new pressures and structural change in many key areas, the performance of Moody’s Analytics in this year’s ranking highlights several factors,” said Sid Dash, Research Director at Chartis. “A strong strategy has enabled it to continue to expand its coverage, with particular strength in the banking book, and a credit model it has now extended into climate risk.”

Now in its 15th year, the Chartis RiskTech100 evaluates technology companies that provide risk and compliance solutions to financial institutions.

These wins add to our growing list of industry recognition.

