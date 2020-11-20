Mo’Nique Demands That Tyler Perry Tells the Truth and Publicly Apologize to Her

Instagram/WENN

Mo’Nique applauded Will Smith for ending his feud with Janet Hubert “Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” reunion. The comedian took to her Instagram account to praise the actor while blasting Tyler Perry in the process.

“Hats off to Will Smith for apologizing for what he did to Janet Huberts (everybody’s Aunt Viv) career/life when he was young,” she wrote on Thursday, November 19 alongside a video of the reunion, which was held in honor of the show’s 30th anniversary. Shading Tyler, Mo then added, “Perhaps Tyler Perry, who has admitted in private that he was wrong will follow suit & be man enough to apologize in public like he promised. We’ll work on Oprah & Lions Gate a little later.”

“Tyler you won E! PEOPLES CHOICE AWARD for being the peoples champ for your body of work. Tell the truth about a women named Mo’Nique who did nothing wrong & be a champion for the individuals who supported your career for years….THE BLACK WOMEN,” she went on to say. “PLEASE SWIPE TO HEAR TYLER PERRY SAY IT WITH HIS OWN WORDS.”

<br />

Fans gave Mo mixed reactions over the post. “She truly deserves it from him, Lee broke Daniels, and Oprah. But she shouldn’t hold her breath we all have been done wrong in some way and never got an apology that we longed for, it’s truly something you have to leave in God’s hands and try to move on from,” a person said.

Echoing the sentiment, another fan wrote, “Monique deserves that apoIogy from lee danieIs, oprah and tyler. Sad how her own doing her so wrong.” However, some people thought that Mo should let it go and move on. “I love you Mo, but girl let it go….this man clearly don’t care,” one person urged. “You need to heal and move on… can’t wait for others apology,” someone else added.

The Oscar-winning actress has been feuding with the filmmaker, Oprah Winfrey and Lee Daniel. She claimed that she was blackballed in the industry after they labeled her “difficult” for declining to promote “Precious” in Cannes for free and participate in the awards-season campaign rigamarole.