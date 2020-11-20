Mo’Nique Demands Public Apology From Tyler Perry

Comedian and actress Mo’Nique is not letting up on Tyler Perry — and is demanding a public apology from the Hollywood director.

Mo’Nique reposted a clip of Will Smith and Janet Hubert hashing their issues out on The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion. Will apologizes to Janet for his past treatment of her.

WILL SMITH & DIDDY COMPARE QUARANTINE BEARDS

Mo’Nique then captioned the post:

“Hats off to Will Smith for apologizing for what he did to Janet Huberts (everybody’s Aunt Viv) career/life when he was young. Perhaps Tyler Perry, who has admitted in private that he was wrong will follow suit & be man enough to apologize in public like he promised.”

She continued: “We’ll work on Oprah & Lions Gate a little later,” the actress added. Then, she penned a message directly to Perry. “P.S. Tyler you won E! PEOPLES CHOICE AWARD for being the peoples champ for your body of work. Tell the truth about a women named Mo’Nique who did nothing wrong & be a champion for the individuals who supported your career for years….THE BLACK WOMEN. PLEASE SWIPE TO HEAR TYLER PERRY SAY IT WITH HIS OWN WORDS.”

Y’all think Tyler Perry will apologize?