Migos’ Quavo ‘Cheating’ On Saweetie w/ Lil Wayne’s Daughter Reginae

Rapper Quavo is being accused of cheating on his gorgeous girlfriend Saweetie, with rapper Lil Wayne’s daughter Reginae, has learned.

The cheating allegations are currently going viral on social media, after a popular IG celebrity – Gerald Huston – asked Quavo whether he was “still f***king Reginae” during last night’s Jeezy vs Gucci Mane battle.

Quavo did not respond to Gerald’s question, and neither did Saweetie.

Look:

But the internet definitely did. Shortly after the Versuz battle ended, millions of Tweets were posted about the alleged love triangle between Quavo-Saweetie-Reginae.

Here are just a few tweets

Quavo and Saweetie appeared to be the perfect couple. Last month, reported that the Migos rapper, 29, shared screenshots showing how he first met Saweetie.

In his first Instagram message to now-girlfriend Saweetie, Quavo (whose real name is Quavious Marshall) sent a simple “❄️” back on March 15, 2018. The “ICY GRL” rapper, 26, replied the same day, matching him with a “🍜 “, acknowledging his hit song “Stir Fry.”

Quavo then messaged, “u so icy Ima glacier boy,” to which she hit back, “was hannin then.”

“HOW I PULLED UP: HOW WE COMING 😂,” he tweeted, also sharing a recent selfie with Saweetie (whose real name is Diamonté Harper).

The “Tap In” rapper retweeted her boyfriend’s humorous post, writing, “Straight to the point I been wanting this man 😂😂.”