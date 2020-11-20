Microsoft Teams gains 24-hour meeting cap, 300 participant limit for free users

Microsoft is boosting Teams’ free call limit and participant caps to allow more people to meet for longer.
According to The Verge, Teams now allows users to create a Teams meeting for up to 300 friends and family members and run it all day, free of charge.
I’m not sure why anyone would need to have a 24-hour meeting with their friends or family, but the options there if you need it.
While the meeting host will need a Microsoft account to get things started, everyone can take advantage without downloading the Teams app. Plus, everyone except the host can join without a Microsoft account. Teams allows users to see up to 49 participants in a gallery view or through its fun ‘Together Mode‘ feature that places participants in a shared virtual space.
To start hosting a meeting, head to Microsoft’s Teams web link and sign in with your Microsoft account. From there, you can create a video meeting and share the link with friends and family, who can join free of charge. Plus, they won’t need to create an account and can join as a guest through their browser — assuming they use a supported browser — which should make things easier for everyone involved.
Source: Microsoft Via: The Verge