Megan Thee Stallion Takes Aim At Tory Lanez On ‘Shots Fired’!!

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is trending online after she used a song from her album to take aim at her former boyfriend, Tory Lanez.

“Imagine n*ggas lyin’ ’bout shootin’ a real bitch (Huh?)/Just to save face for rapper n*ggas you chill with/Imagine me givin’ a f*ck it was your f* ckin’ birthday (F*ck you)/You in your feelings, I just thought it was another Thursday,” she raps on “Shots Fired.”

The song uses Biggie Smalls’ classic “Who Shot Ya” beat.

MEGAN THEE STALLION BREAKS HER SILENCE OVER SHOOTING

She also doubles down on the claims she made in her recent GQ interview, where she claimed that Lanez tried to pay her to keep quiet after he allegedly shot her.

“You offered M’s not to talk, I guess that made my friend excited, hmm/Now y’all in cahoots, huh (Okay), you a puss in boots/You shot a 5’10” bitch with a .22/Talkin’ ’bout bones and tendons like them bullets wasn’t pellets/A p*ssy n*gga with a p*ssy gun in his feelings/OK, he in the backseat and he keep callin’ me a bitch (He a bitch).”