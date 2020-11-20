Megan Thee Stallion Takes Aim At Tory Lanez On ‘Shots Fired’!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is trending online after she used a song from her album to take aim at her former boyfriend, Tory Lanez.

“Imagine n*ggas lyin’ ’bout shootin’ a real bitch (Huh?)/Just to save face for rapper n*ggas you chill with/Imagine me givin’ a f*ck it was your f* ckin’ birthday (F*ck you)/You in your feelings, I just thought it was another Thursday,” she raps on “Shots Fired.”

The song uses Biggie Smalls’ classic “Who Shot Ya” beat.

